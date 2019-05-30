Tanzania: Idris Elba and His Wife Sabrina Sampling the Beauty of Serengeti

Dar es Salaam — Hollywood actor Idris Elba is in Tanzania on a personal visit with his wife Sabrina, though not much has been let out, their instagram posts show they are in the Serengeti.

Details show they are at Singita and in one of the posts Sabrina thanked the staff at Singita for educating them on some of the work that they do in preserving the ecosystem.

"Thank you so much Beverly and Wesley @grumetifund for educating us on all the work they do for the ecotourism in the Serengeti," she captioned.

They did not give much about other details of their stay in the Serengeti National park.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre got married in April at the Ksar Char Bagh Hotel in Marrakesh, Morocco, according to British Vogue.

The magazine--who exclusively reported the news and the first photos of the newlyweds--reports that while Elba wore a custom suit by designer Ozwald Boateng Dhowre, the bride wore two bespoke dresses created by Vera Wang.