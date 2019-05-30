Sudan: Militants Loot Humanitarian Offices

Khartoum — MOBS have attacked humanitarian offices and looted supplies meant for refugees in Sudan.

The attack at the internally displaced persons (IDP) camp in Nyala, South Darfur is the third such infringement over the past month.

Gwi-Yeop Son, the Humanitarian Coordinator (HC) in Sudan, expressed anger over the violence.

"I condemn these acts and call upon the responsible authorities to launch a swift investigation and bring those liable to account," she said.

Son said it was particularly concerning that these acts took place in IDP camps, which were considered humanitarian space where displaced people and humanitarian organisations must not be subjected to threats, harassment, attacks or harm.

"Attacks against aid workers violate international humanitarian law (IHL), and jeopardize the provision of life-saving aid to people in need."

The Kalma IDP camp is one of the largest in Darfur, hosting some 128 000 people, according to humanitarian partners.

Some 4,4 million people in Sudan, a tenth of the total population, are in need of humanitarian assistance.

The country has suffered years of instability, which worsened with the overthrow of longtime leader, Omar al-Bashir, by the military in April.

His government is blamed for the death of an estimated 400 000 people in Darfur since the conflict began in 2003.