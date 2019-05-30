South Africa: Parliament Announces Date for State of the Nation Address

press release

The Presiding Officers of Parliament, National Assembly Speaker Ms Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Mr Amos Masondo, have received a letter from President Cyril Ramaphosa advising them of the date for the first State of the Nation Address for the 6th democratic Parliament. The President has indicated that the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament, to enable him to deliver his State of the Nation Address, will take place on 20 June 2019 at 19h00.

In terms of Section 84 of the Constitution, the President may summon both Houses of Parliament to an extraordinary sitting to conduct special business, such as the State of the Nation Address.

The Presiding Officers will consider the letter of the President, which will be processed by the appropriate structures of Parliament and published in the official publications of Parliament.

At an appropriate time, the Presiding Officers of Parliament will apprise the public of the details of the SONA ceremony, which is the second during this year, and the necessary preparations being put in place in line with the institution's constitutional functions.

Issued by: Parliament of South Africa