South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Hosts Girl Learners As Part of Take a Girl Child to Work Campaign

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today, 30 May 2019, host 70 Girl-learners of Grade 10-12 from various schools around Gauteng and Western Cape as part of the Take a Girl Child to Work programme to be held at the Union Buildings in Tshwane.

Hosted by the Presidency Employee Health and Wellness Unit, Take-A-Girl-Child to Work is national initiative by Cell C that seeks to expose girl children to a work environment, positive role models and offer them an opportunity to make informed career decisions based on the real work experience.

The annual event also aims to inspire girl children across the country to pursue their goals and ambitions without hindrance as well as to reach their full potential especially in relation to careers that were previously perceived as being male-orientated.

The Presidency will expose the girl-learners to various activities such as touring the Union Buildings precinct; presentation on the overview of the Presidency and work opportunities; bursary opportunities by Funza Lushaka; Department of Higher Education and Training presentation on Scare and Critical Skills; NSFAS fund and motivational talks.

President Ramaphosa joined by Deputy President David Mabuza will handover certificates of participation to Girl learners.

Issued by: The Presidency