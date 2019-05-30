South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz On Search for Escaped Convict, Phelo Mtala

press release

The MEC for Community Safety, Albert Fritz, commends the decision by SAPS to offer a reward for information on the whereabouts of a convicted murderer Phelo Mtala who escaped from Wynberg Magistrates Court on 17 May.

Mtala, had been due to return to Pollsmoor prison after his court appearance but managed to escape by allegedly putting his fingerprints on somebody else's release form, who had been in court with him on the day, and who was then taken back to Pollsmoor instead.

Mtala was convicted for the murders of Anga Dekeni, Solethu Nongenzi and Mzimasi Majelimane and of the possession of an illegal firearm in 2016. He was appearing in the Wynberg Magistrates Court two weeks ago on another matter.

MEC Fritz said, "Anyone who knows of Mtala's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stop at 0860010111 or Nyanga police at 021 380 3304 or 021 380 6000. A reward has been offered for any tip-offs leading to his re-arrest and calls will be treated anonymously."

MEC Fritz further said, "I will be meeting with Police Commissioner, General Khombinkosi Jula, in the following week where we will discuss this matter and determine how to prevent such incidences in future."

The Department is also continuing to provide support to the SAPS through its Watching Briefs Unit, where members of the unit attend courts to observe cases and to detect any police inefficiencies, which are then referred to the Provincial Commissioner for his attention and action.

Under the leadership of MEC Albert Fritz, the Department of Community Safety remains committed to working with the SAPS to bring down crime and make our communities safer across the province. However, the fight against crime also requires the help and support of citizens and so we urge anyone who has information on Mtala's whereabouts to come forward.

