South Africa: Lions Drop Jantjies After Breach of Team Protocol

Johannesburg — Elton Jantjies has been omitted from the Lions team to face the Stormers at Ellis Park after breaching team protocol.

This was confirmed by the Lions in a press statement on Thursday.The Lions did not state exactly what team protocol Jantjies broke.

Earlier in the week it was reported that he would miss the Stormers game due to an unspecified illness.

Shaun Reynolds will wear the No 10 jersey and partner Ross Cronje at halfback.

Elsewhere, hooker Malcolm Marx returns to captain the Lions after missing last week's game against the Sharks in Durban.

The Lions pack shows some changes from last week. Carlu Sadie makes a return loosehead prop as does Vincent Tshituka at flank. In a positional change, Cyle Brink moves from No 7 to No 6.

Saturday's clash is scheduled for 17:15.

Teams:

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Courtnall Skosan, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Shaun Reynolds, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Kwagga Smith, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Cyle Brink, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Stephan Lewies, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Malcolm Marx (captain), 1 Dylan Smith

Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Reinhard Nothnagel, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Hacjivah Dayimani, 22 Nic Groom, 23 Tyrone Green

Stormers

TBA

