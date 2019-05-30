Tanzania: Bageni Files Appeal to Challenge His Death Conviction

FORMER Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Christopher Bageni has filed an application before the Court of Appeal to challenge the death sentence imposed on him for killing three mineral dealers from Morogoro Region and a Dar es Salaam taxi driver.

He is asking the Court of Appeal to review its judgment passed on September 16, 2016 by a panel comprising Justices Bernard Luanda, Sauda Mjasiri and Semistocles Kaijage, convicting him of four counts of murder of four people in a criminal case nicknamed "Zombe Trial."

Bageni has advanced several grounds to fault the verdict. A fresh panel has been formed to hear the application for review on June 16, this year. It comprises Justices Stella Mugasha, Ferdinand Wambali and Rehema Kerefu.

The applicant claims, among other things, that the Court denied him the right to be heard, when evaluating the evidence available on record by solely relying on the testimony of prosecution witnesses and dealt with such evidence during examination-in-chief and disregarded defence evidence.

He claims further that there was error on the face of the record committed by the trial court, when evaluating the evidence on record, thus leading to a miscarriage of justice.

In their judgment, the Justices convicted Bageni of the offences, but set free former Assistant Commissioner of Police Abdallah Zombe, former Assistant Superintendent of Police Ahmed Makelle and former Corporal Rajabu Bakari in relation to the killings.