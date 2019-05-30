Tanzania: New Anti - HIV/Aids Project Set in Motion

THE government has launched an ambitious three-year project to save young girls and women from contracting HIV.

Funded by Global Fund, Adolescence Girls and Young Women (AGYW), Project will be implemented in 10 districts-Kilombero, Ulanga and Malinyi in Morogoro Region, Mpwapwa, Kongwa, Kondoa and Bahi in Dodoma Region as well as Iramba, Singida Municipal Council and Singida District Council in Singida Region.

Speaking during the official launch of the project, the Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Policy, Coordination and Investment, Ms Doroth Mwaluko, asked all District Executive Directors to ensure that the mission was not undermined by bureaucracy.

She was launching the AGYW project at Chikola village in Bahi District, stressing that the district leaders should ensure that the projects were well implemented in order to help the targeted communities "You must avoid bureaucracy and abusing your powers, in addition to maintaining the highest degree of professionalism by adhering to public service ethics," she said.

The PS paid tribute to the Tanzania Commission for Aids (TACAIDS) and other stakeholders for coordinating the official launch of the project.

She said the major objective of the project was to stop adolescent from dropping out of schools while those who complete school strive to lead decent lives and overcome challenges that include HIV/ AIDS.

"I am advising young girls who are still in school to utilize this opportunity by concentrating on their studies because only education would enable them lead decent lives in future," said the PS.

She also advised adolescent girls to avoid temptations that may land them into trouble including HIV/AIDS. Bahi District Commissioner (DC) Mwanahamis Mkunda said the project had helped in improving examination results in her district and that the young gils were attending classes properly.

She said results had been poor but after the project had led to improvements in pass-marks. "The government received funding from Global Fund for implermenting various projects, including the fight against HIV/AIDS between January 2018 and December 2020," she said.

According to her, BAHI was among four district councils of Dodoma Region which was implementing the project to help adolescent and young girls protect themselves from contracting HIV/AIDS.

Others are Kongwa, Mpwapwa and Kondoa. TACAIDS Chairman Dr Leonard Maboko said at the national level, the project targeted 15,954 girls who are still in schools as well as 14,295 who are not studying