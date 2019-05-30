Tunisia: Fire Put Out in Beja After Devastating 15ha of Cereal Crops

Tunis/Tunisia — Beja's Civil Protection units managed on Wednesday to put out a fire that has devastated over 15 hectares of grain in a private agricultural farm located on the national road No.6 at the borders between southern Beja and Bousalem delegations in Jendouba, TAP correspondent reported.

It had taken the firefighters over an hour to put out the fire and take the necessary measures for the flames not to spread to neighbouring fields, a civil protection source said without providing the cause of the fire.