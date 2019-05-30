30 May 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Vermeulen Starts in Sharks Loose Trio

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sport24

Durban — Sharks coach Robert du Preez has named his team for Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Hurricanes at Kings Park.

Du Preez has made just one change to the team that beat the Lions 27-17 last weekend, with Jacques Vermeulen coming in on the flank to replace Philip van der Walt, who is out with a shoulder injury.

The rest of the starting XV remains unchanged, with Tyler Paul coming into the match-day squad to take Vermeulen's spot on the bench.

Craig Burden has been bracketed on the bench with 26-year-old hooker Cullen Collopy, as Dylan Richardson and Fez Mbatha are away on Junior Springbok duty.

Saturday's clash is scheduled for 15:05.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Mzamo Majola.

Substutes: 16 Craig Burden/Cullen Collopy, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Tyler Paul, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Robert du Preez, 23 Kobus van Wyk

Hurricanes

TBA

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Caster Semenya Lodges Appeal Against Testosterone Ruling

Double Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya is to appeal a Court of Arbitration ruling against her. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.