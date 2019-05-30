Ghana: Bongo District to Get Shea Butter Factory Under 1D1F

press release

The Bongo District in the Upper East Region is to benefit from the government's flagship business intervention policy, One-District, One Factory (1D1F).

The 1D1F is a deliberate policy to trigger rapid growth of the local economy and create employment avenues for the youth.

District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bongo, Mr. Peter Ayinbisa Ayamga, made this known at the First Ordinary Meeting of the Fourth Session of the Seventh Bongo District Assembly. The shea butter factory is expected to employ 50 graduates from the district when complete.

Mr. Ayamga stated that the 1D1F was a critical policy that would change the business landscape of the district by opening up the area to the business community.

He disclosed that the Bongo area was endowed with large clay deposits, dimension stones and other minerals and that the assembly has been scouting for investors to set up factories in the district to mine the mineral resources.

The DCE announced that the scouting had yielded result and assembly would soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding with TRADEX Global that had expressed interest in one of the district's mineral deposits. He assured the House that, when the deal is sealed, he would brief the General Assembly about the fine details of the package.

Mr. Ayamga also touched on various development projects the assembly was undertaking and mentioned a virgin road from Anafobisi Junction to Sabo, which was completed and in use, construction of 10-seater pour-flush toilet at Zorkor market, which is 90 percent complete and a CHPS compound at Sanabisi, 100 percent complete.

In addition, the assembly had supplied 500 pieces of dual desks to some selected schools, completed a 2-unit Kindergarten block in the Ayopia community while works were ongoing on the expansion of the Namoo Health Centre and on a new mortuary facility for the Bongo District Hospital.

Meanwhile, 47 communities across the district are scheduled to be hooked onto the national electricity grid with further expansion in 2020.

Mr. Ayinbisa added that GH₡ 3,966,507.00 has been approved for the assembly as its share of the District Assemblies' Common Fund for 2019 and that, the amount would be released to the assembly in tranches on a quarterly basis.

Source: ISD (Peter Atogewe Wedam)