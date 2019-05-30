Tanzania: Government Clarifies Atcl Flight Delays

Dodoma — The government has admitted that there is a flight-delay challenge facing the national carrier, Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL), stressing measures have been taken to stamp out the problem.

Speaking in Parliament today, May 30, the deputy minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Mr Atashasta Nditiye, made the admission when responding to a supplementary question from Mtama legislator Nape Nnauye (CCM).

The firebrand politician sought to know the reasons behind frequent ATCL's flight delays, sometimes without customers being informed accurately.

"There have been frequent delays of flights, sometimes without accurate prior information. What are reasons for such delays?" he questioned.

In the primary question, Shaurimoyo legislator Matta Ali Salum (CCM) wanted to know if the government was aware of challenges facing passengers travelling with Azam Marine that include invalidation of tickets for those arriving late.

In response, Mr the deputy minister said the government has already introduced many changes at the ATCL, which are already helping solve such complaints.

On the Azam Marine challenges, Mr Nditiye said it was a private company, so the passengers should abide by instructions or opt for another means of transport.

Besides, the deputy minister said Tanzania Telecommunications Company Limited (TTCL), has special plans in place to address challenges facing the late arrivers for free provided that they provide information early.