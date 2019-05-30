Angola: Unita Party Confirms Jonas Savimbi's Reburial Date

Cuito — The official funeral of the late leader and founder of the main opposition party, Jonas Savimbi, is scheduled for 01 June, this Saturday, in Cuito City, central Bié Province, the organisation's spokesman, Alcides Sakala, has announced.

A delegation headed by the party's president, Isaías Samakuva - which also includes members of the Savimbi family - has left for Andulo where the remains of Jonas Savimbi were delivered by the authorities.

The said delegation will then travel to the neighbouring Huambo Province for a ceremony at the house of the late leader.

Meanwhile, Savimbi's sons have denied that there are divergences between the relatives of the late politician and Unita party in regard to the receipt of the remains.

Speaking at a press conference in Cuito, chief town of Bié Province, Durão Cheia Savimbi reacted to the statement made last Tuesday by Pedro Sebastião, the minister of State and head of the Security Office of the President of the Republic.

Durão Cheia Savimbi said that the present moment is for condolence and solemnity, seizing the occasion to thank the solidarity the Savimbi family has received at national and international levels.

He stressed that the children of Savimbi want to bury the remains (bones) of their father in peace and truth.

The burial of Savimbi's remains is scheduled for Saturday, June 1, at Lopitanga village cemetery, in Andulo municipality, central Bié province, some 130 kilometers north of the province's Cuito City.