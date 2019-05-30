Tanzania: Ex-Minister Nyalandu, Two Others Re-Grilled By Pccb for 100 Minutes, Released On Bond

Singida — Former Singida North MP, Lazaro Nyalandu and two other Chadema cadres were on Wednesday re-questioned by the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), shortly after reporting at Singida Police Central Station.

The Citizen witnessed, the former Natural Resources and Tourism minister and his colleagues report at the Central Police Station in Singida at 8am where they were released after 30 minutes.

The three were then retaken to PCCB regional offices where they were questioned for 100 minutes from 9am to 10:40 am, before they were each released on Sh5million bond.

Speaking after release, Mr Nyalandu said while police directed them to report on Friday, May 31, 2019, PCCB have ordered them to do so on June 19, this year.

He said neither police nor PCCB have told them charges they are facing, "It is surprising that nobody has told us why we were passing through all this. However, 'commanders' (party supporters) should remain calm."

The former cabinet minister who defected to the opposition-Chadema from the ruling CCM was arrested on Monday, May 27, by PCCB over charges of corruption and illegal assembly.

However, Singida Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Sweetbert Njewike told journalists yesterday (Tuesday, May 28, 2019) that police had nothing to do with the suspects and that PCCB had only asked for place to preserve them.

Chadema chairman in Singida Region, Mr Shaban Lyimo said the three were arrested during a closed door meeting held to fulfill the demand of the amended Political Party's Act to verify party members across the country.