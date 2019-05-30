Tanzania: JPM Okays Sale of 700,000 Tonnes of Maize to Harare

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania will sell Zimbabwe a total of 700,000 tonnes of maize following food shortage challenges that the latter has been experiencing in recent years.

President John Magufuli made the commitment yesterday to his Zimbabwean counterpart, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, when the two met at the Harare State House during Magufuli's official visit.

Dr Magufuli told his host that Tanzania had a total of 3.3 million tonnes of surplus food after harvesting 16.8 million tonnes while the country's needs do not exceed 13.5 million tonnes.

Tanzania's Head of State advised Mr Mnangagwa to consider introducing a National Service programme in his country, saying Tanzania was a good example as the army unit did not only inculcate discipline among the youth but toughened them to cope with various situations and had the potential of making economic contributions.

During their talks, President Magufuli also expressed his disappointment over what he described as the absence of meetings under the Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) since 1998, something he said weakened bilateral relations between the two countries.

He directed cabinet ministers in Tanzania to hold JPC meetings with their Zimbabwean counterparts in the next two months to discuss areas of further cooperation.

President Mnangagwa assured his visitor of his administration's commitment to increase economic cooperation between the two countries.

He said Zimbabwe was ready to explore new areas of partnerships that the two countries would then sign.

The areas include logistics, tourism, air transport, agriculture, livestock and fisheries.