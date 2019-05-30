Tanzania: Work Diligently, PM Tells Staff Under Him

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has called upon officials serving under his office to operate diligently for smooth delivery of services in the government.

According to a press statement issued in Dodoma yesterday, the premier made the call on Tuesday when he was joined by the officials for iftar at his premises in the capital city.

"I extend my appreciation for the support you have been giving me, my fellow ministers, public secretaries and top officials...but we still need to work hard for further improvements," said Mr Majaliwa.

He observed that the officials hold a greater responsibility as representatives of the government based on the nature of the office in linking public servants of all respective ministries.

The PM acknowledged the role of the officials for their significant contribution to the success of government operations.

Commenting on the importance of the gathering, the PM said the Holy Month of Ramadhan was an important time to dine together as all Muslims observe the crucial aspect and pillar of fasting.

"Ramadhan portrays a great message to all, it is a time for repentance, therefore we are encouraged to unite and build a sense of oneness and perseverance," he said.

Earlier, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled), Ms Jenista Mhagama, pointed out that the PM's decision to invite the officials for Iftar at his residence was a good gesture and a sign that he acknowledged their work and contribution in the government.

"It's not quite often that a leader will remember their subordinates, we thank you for your appreciation and assure you of commitment and cooperation that is aligned to dedication in our work," said Ms Mhagama.

The Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Parliamentary Affairs, Ms Maimuna Tarishi, also expressed appreciation on behalf of the officials and pledged to work diligently.

"We pledge to pull up our socks in our work so that we can set a good example to others in the public sector," she remarked.