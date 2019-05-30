30 May 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Alleged Pyramid Scheme Kingpin Nabbed in Limpopo

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ntwaagae Seleka

A man who was wanted since 2011 for allegedly operating a pyramid scheme has finally been arrested.

Moreke Lucky Mayane, 45, was arrested in Limpopo on Wednesday after the Mpumalanga Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit and its Limpopo counterpart joined forces to track him down.

Police spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said investigations revealed that Mayane operated the scheme, dubbed "Weekly Cash Flow", between the two provinces from 2011 in Embalenhle.

"He apparently continued with his scheming ways in Limpopo's villages of Nebo and Burgersfort as well as in Lyttleton in Gauteng during 2013. Further investigation revealed that Mayane's entity was not registered with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).

"A warrant for his arrest was subsequently authorised after he disappeared when he learned that cases of fraud and forgery were opened against him at several police stations," said Sekgotodi.

Mayane is expected to appear in two courts - the Nebo Magistrate's Court and Burgersfort Magistrate's Court - before facing similar charges in Mpumalanga and Gauteng next week.

Members of the public who might have fallen victim to the alleged scheme are urged to contact police in Mpumalanga or Limpopo.

Source: News24

South Africa

Caster Semenya Lodges Appeal Against Testosterone Ruling

Double Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya is to appeal a Court of Arbitration ruling against her. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.