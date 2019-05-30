South Africa: Western Cape Eduation On Misleading Pension and Salary Redress Process

press release

Over the past few weeks the Western Cape Eduation Department (WCED) has been inundated with questions and requests regarding a new Pension Redress applications process, and more recently salary redress.

It was then realised that there are some individuals who are hosting meetings about the process misleading current and ex educators and public servants by giving them the hope that they would now qualify.

While it is understandable why many would support the re-opening of such a process, the truth of the matter is that there is no indication from the National Government that there is a new window for re-application in either of these areas.

The individuals driving this message are also charging a fee for forms to apply for pension redress (which are outdated forms used in the 2012 redress process) as well as a "processing fee".

The WCED has informed employees over PMPS of this - however, it is important that the message is spread wider. We have also contacted the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC), who was previously responsible for the receipt and recording of all application forms for the Past Discriminatory Practices Pension Redress Programme which was concluded in March 2012.

The PSCBC confirmed our understanding that the GPAA was not in a position to accept or consider any new claims, nor to provide condonation for any late application.

Therefore, the forms that are being distributed by these individuals are outdated and no longer valid.

Employees are cautioned not to pay for or complete any application forms.

Any further enquiries regarding Pension Redress can be directed to the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) customer care on 0800 117 669 (Toll free) or employees may visit the Government Pension Administration Agency (GPAA), Walk-in Service Centre at: 21st Floor, Standard Bank Building, Thibault Square, City Centre, Cape Town, 8001, during the following hours:

Monday - Friday: 7:30 - 16:00

Closed Saturdays & Sundays

Issued by: Western Cape Education