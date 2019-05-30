30 May 2019

Namibia: Memorial, Burial Services for Ex-VP Iyambo This Weekend

By Arlana Shikongo

THE memorial service for former vice president Nickey Iyambo is set to be held tomorrow afternoon at Parliament Gardens in Windhoek, followed by a burial service at Heroes' Acre on Saturday.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology on Tuesday detailed that the memorial service will begin at 12h00 tomorrow, while the burial service will begin at 09h00 on Saturday. Both events are open to the public.

On Saturday, the gates at Heroes' Acre will be open to the public from 06h00.

The information ministry's executive director, Mbeuta Ua-Ndjarakana, said in the statement that the government has declared 29 May to 1 June a national mourning period.

"The ministry is requesting public and private institutions to ensure that the national flag and all other flags hoisted with the national flag are hoisted at half-mast across the country during the period of mourning," Mbeuta stated.

Iyambo died at his home in Windhoek on 19 May - a day before he would have turned 83 years of age.

He served as vice president from 2015 to 2018, having held successive positions as a member of the Cabinet from 1990 until his appointment as the deputy to the head of state.

