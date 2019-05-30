Namibia: Windhoek Gives Pensioners 30 Percent Tariff Discount

WINDHOEK pensioners will now pay 30% less on their electricity tariffs after the municipality introduced an initiative to give pensioners a tariff relief.

Windhoek mayor Muesee Kazapua made the announcement at Wednesday's council meeting, saying the decision to give a discount to pensioners was taken in line with the municipality's pro-social policies.

He said the municipality has already started to register eligible pensioners to benefit from this initiative, adding that only pensioners with pre-paid electricity meters will benefit from the 30% discount tariff.

To benefit from the initiative, pensioners must be the owners of the property, and must also be residing at that property.

Qualifying pensioners will only benefit on one property.

Kazapua urged all Windhoek pensioners to start registering for pre-paid meter installation, in order for them to benefit from the initiative.

Registration can be done at any City of Windhoek customer care centre.