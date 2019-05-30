Angola: Can/2019 - National Team On Their Way to Lisbon

Luanda — Angola's national soccer team left Thursday for Lisbon, Portugal on a pre-competitive training ahead of the African Cup of Nations (CAN / 2019) from June 21 to July 19 in Egypt.

The delegation is headed by the vice-president of the Angolan Football Federation (FAF), Adão da Costa.

The entourage also comprises the coaching team led by national team's coach Srdjan Vasiljevic and 15 leaders.

Algarve (Portugal), is the venue chosen for the 20 day-training session.

Angola are in group E, along with Tunisia, Mali and Mauritania.

To qualify for the CAN / 2019, Angola beat Botswana 1-0 in Francistown (in the last round).