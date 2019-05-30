Angola: Agriculture Minister Calls for Foreign Investment

Rome — Angola's Minister of Agriculture and Forests Marcos Nhunga has called for foreign investment in support for Angolan agriculture, among the priorities for economic diversification.

The Angolan minister made the appeal during an interactive session held in Roma, Italy, on Wednesday.

The session marked the official launch ceremony of the "United Nations Decade of Family Farming (UNDFF) 2019-2028", held on Wednesday at the United Nations Headquarters for Food and Agriculture (FAO).

He said that Angola, with a rural population of 11.8 million people, accounted for about 36% of its global population, also faces challenges.

He mentioned among others the poor rural infrastructure, secondary and tertiary roads, lack of rural electricity, limited access to financial services, research services, and insufficient agricultural inputs.

The "Decade for Family Agriculture 2019-2028" was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2017.

The initiative is a milestone to promote the best public policies for Family Agriculture and contribute to the end of hunger and poverty and achieve Sustainable Development Goals (ODS).