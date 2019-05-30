Angola: First Congress Discusses Children Rights

Luanda — The Children's Rights and the 11 Commitments to Children in Angola will be the main topic at the first Mirim congress on Saturday, to mark the International Children's Day (June 1).

According to a press release reached Angop Thursday, the meeting is expected to bring together 500 children who will discuss themes related to their present and future.

The event is a co-organised by some institutions, with stress to ENAPP, the Integrated Citizen Assistance System (SIAC) and the "Social and Economic Reflections" (S & ER) reflection group.