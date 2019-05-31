Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo - Body of Opposition Leader Etienne Tshisekedi Returned

Photo: Radio Okapi/Ph. John Bompengo

Etienne Tshisekedi (file photo).

After two years, the body of former DRC opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi has been returned from Brussels. It was delayed over concerns that opposition supporters would call to oust then-President Joseph Kabila.

The body of longtime Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) opposition leader and former Prime Minister Etienne Tshisekedi was returned to his home country from Brussels on Thursday.

Tshisekedi, 84, was the face of the DRC's opposition for decades until his death in February 2017 in the Belgian capital.

Thousands of people gathered in the capital of the DRC, Kinshasa, as Tshisekedi's casket, draped in the national flag, arrived.

The return of his body fulfills one of the first promises made by his son Felix, who unexpectedly came to power as president earlier this year.

Tens of thousands of people will pay tribute at a stadium on Friday and presidents from six other African nations are expected to attend the memorial service on Saturday.

Fear of opposition protests

Tshisekedi was a fierce critic of former President Joseph Kabila, but died from a pulmonary embolism in Brussels before he was able to see his political nemesis leave power.

When he died, tensions were at an all-time high as critics feared Kabila would not cede power while elections were continuously delayed.

Family members and Tshisekedi's Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) party were unable to reach an agreement with Kabila's government for the repatriation of his body, with the regime fearing a funeral could lead to a resurgence of opposition demonstrations calling for the ousting of Kabila.

A longtime critic

Tshisekedi was one of UDPS's founders in 1982 when opposition to then-dictator Mobutu Sese Seko, who ruled Congo for decades, was increasing.

Two years after the country allowed multiple political parties in 1990, Tshisekedi became prime minister in an unstable partnership with Mobutu.

He went into exile in 2000 after repeated clashes with the government of Joseph Kabila's father, Laurent, who became president after Mobutu's departure and was assassinated in 2001.