Kenya: Odera Officially Appointed Simbas Coach

Nairobi — With the 2018/19 Kenya Rugby season over, Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has officially announced the appointment of Paul Odera as the head coach of the National 15s team.

Odera, who is currently the head coach for Chipu - the Under 20 National Team that recently qualified for the Junior World Rugby Trophy for the second time -first time was in 2009 when Kenya hosted the tournament.

Odera holds a World Rugby Level 3 Coaching Certificate and is also a World Rugby Coach Educator.

His technical team shall comprise of Jimmy Mnene as theTeam Manager, Ben Mahinda a the Team Physiotherapist, Edwin Boit as the Team Analyst, Michael Owino as the Strength and Conditioning Coach and Albertus Van Buuren as the Backs Coach.

Jimmy and Michael have worked together with Odera for the last four years as the management of Chipu while Mahinda has been part of the Lionesses technical team.

Boit has worked with Chipu and Simbas in previous assignments providing comprehensive analysis of each player's statistics after training sessions and matches.

Albertus played in the Super Rugby back in 1996 before moving to New Zealand. He has coached Lenana School and is currently the Director of Sport at Crawford International School.

Odera's philosophy is centered on accountability, mutual understanding and passion. Supported with resilience, discipline and a desire to contribute to others both on and off the field.

The teams he coaches are typified as being disciplined, intelligent, well organized, skillful and creative as witnessed with Chipu. He has 20 years' experience of and coaching in Independent Schools in Kenya, South Africa and New Zealand.

With the cancellation of the 2019 Rugby Africa Gold Cup competition, the team does not have many fixtures and the Union is working hard to fill the calendar.

The Confirmed games for this season so far are Elgon Cup matches against Uganda on the 22nd of June in Kisumu and on 13th July in Kampala, Uganda.

On Saturday 1st June, KRU will hold trials at the RFUEA Grounds to select the provisional Simbas squad that will represent Kenya in the 2019 Elgon Cup fixtures.

Other matches will be confirmed as the International season continues. The Union is keen to revive the Victoria Cup to fill the gap left by the cancellation of the Gold Cup.