Sudan: SLR Warn Against Attempts of Hijacking the Revolution

Solidarity of Liberal Revolutionaries (SLR) warned against any attempts of hijacking" the December19 Glorious Revolution".

The SLR affirmed participation of all Sudanese people components in the revolutionary movements that ousted former President AL Bashir's Regime.

The head of SLR Alam AL Huda Ahmed Othman, explained at SUNA forum on Thursday that the SLR is an independent entity and not belongs to any political organization.

He said it is an entity that seeks building the Sudanese state to accommodate all Sudanese people based on citizenship and the rule of law.

Othman has considered talks running between the Transitional Ministry Council (TMC) and Forces of Freedom and Change are considered bilateral talks.

He noted that bilateral talks is not considered good approach to set foundation for comprehensive solutions.