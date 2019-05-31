Nigeria: Zlatan Ibile Mocks Those That Want Naira Marley Jailed

Nigerian singer, Zlatan Ibile has taken to social media to mock those who wish for his fellow singer and frienmd, Naira Marley jailed.

This is coming on the heels of the release of Naira Marley today who was granted bail after he was arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) about 20 days ago.

Shortly after Naira Marley's released, Zlatan Ibile who was himself arrested alongside Naira Marley but later granted bail while Naira Marley remained in custody took to social media and wrote,

"How he come be now ?? you wey want make omolomo go jail."

Naira Marley appeared in court earlier today for the hearing of a motion filed by his lawyer for a bail hearing. He was granted bail on the conditions that he must provide two million naira (2,000,000) bond, and two sureties, one with a landed property and the other, a Civil Servant, not lower than a level officer.

It would be recalled that when the EFCC arrested Naira Marley some weeks back, the anti-graft agency said it had incriminating evidence against the singer and later charged him to court on 11 charges connected to cyber crime.