Nigeria: Kaduna Female Civil Servants to Enjoy 6 Months Maternity Leave

Kaduna State Governor Malam Nasir el-Rufai has disclosed that as part of efforts to improve on the health of mothers and children alike, all female civil servants in the state will henceforth enjoy six months maternity leave.

The governor made the disclosure in him inaugural speech shortly after taking the oath of office as the executive governor of the state for another term of four years.

He equally assured that he will give priority to health issues and ensure better and improved health services for the well being of the good citizens of Kaduna state.

Governor el-Rufai also reiterated that treatment for children from ages 0-5 years are also to continue enjoying free medical services in public hospitals.

He said, the gesture is to reduce to the barest minimum all forms of mortality in the state.

The Governor therefore called on the good people of Kaduna state to take advantage of the health provisions being put in place in the state.

"As a government committed to delivery of dividends of democracy to her citizens, we will do all that is required to provide an improved health situation of Kaduna people" he stressed.