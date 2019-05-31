Kenya: Shock As Migne Axes Allan Wanga From Afcon Squad

Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne has dropped Kenyan Premier League's leading scorer Allan Wanga from his 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad.

The Frenchman also left out AFC Leopards midfielder Whyvonee Isuza from the 27-man squad which is heading to France for a three-week boot camp.

Neither was Kariobangi Sharks keeper Brian Bwire - who's recently received criticism following his selection - spared.

"I am picking the best possible squad and most of the times it provides a headache," explained Migne.

"I am the coach and have to think about today and tomorrow. Every squad has surprises and for me (Sofapaka's) John Avire is the surprise. I am looking forward to working with him and also Masoud Juma for the strikers positions because they have interesting quality."

30-MAN SQUAD

Wanga and Isuza join Zesco United's Jesse Were and Leopards defender David 'Cheche' Ochieng who were surprisingly omitted from the provisional 30-man squad named two weeks ago.

"The Africa Cup of Nations is 25 days away but for us the tournament starts now with a trip to France," said Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa.

"We have prepared very well and are going to try our best and get out of the group."

Kenya is pooled alongside Senegal, Algeria and Tanzania in Group 'C' at the continental showpiece which begins in Egypt on June 21.