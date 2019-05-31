Nigeria: Buhari, APC Overburdened By Guilt of Rigged Poll - PDP

The PDP has said President Muhammadu Buhari's failure to address Nigerians at the presidential inauguration shows that he and his party, the APC, are overburdened by the guilt of the "rigged" presidential election.

The PDP in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the failure of President Buhari and the APC to make any commitment at the ceremony reinforced "the truism that he is a product of a flawed electoral process" an cannot serve the people or meet their aspirations under a constitutional democracy.

The statement read in part: "The poor attendance and passivity of the audience at the ceremony at a time that Nigerians were trooping, in their millions, to the inauguration of state governors elected on the platform of the PDP manifestly show.

"It is indeed pathetic that at a ceremony such as presidential inauguration, where truly elected leaders address their people, make commitments and unfold their governance direction, President Buhari did not showcase his plans or commitment to the development of critical sectors of our polity.

"It also speaks volumes that President Buhari had nothing to say to the victims of mindless killings and acts of violence in various parts of our country.

"Moreover, he had no directions toward stemming the economic distress under his administration, for which Nigerians are now resorting to suicide and slavery mission abroad as options," the PDP said.