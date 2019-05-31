Rwanda: Handball - Police Keen to Retain GMT Title

Police handball club have stepped up preparations as they bid to retain the Genocide Memorial Tournament (GMT) title for a record-extending fourth time on the bounce.

The week-long tournament is scheduled for June 2-9.

According to a schedule released by the local handball federation on Thursday, the preliminary round of the competition takes place this Sunday in Huye and Ngoma districts, while semi-finals and the title deciding matches are slated for the weekend of June 8-9 in Kigali.

This year's edition has attracted a total of twenty teams.

In an interview with Times Sport, Police head coach Antoine Ntabanganyimana said that his players were in good form and looked forward to their title defence.

"We know the kind of competition we are heading into and we are ready for the challenge," he said.

"My players are fit and, have shown that they want to retain the title."

Last year, Police reclaimed the title for a third time running after beating APR 29-26 in the final.

The tournament is aimed at paying respect to players, coaches, fans and administrators of the sport who were killed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Full list of teams

Guest teams: Ngome HC and JKT from Tanzania, Makerere University and Evergreen from Uganda as well as Cereals and Black Mamba of Kenya.

Rwandan teams: Police, APR, ES Kigoma, Gicumbi, Adegi, Zaza, Karembo, ES Kabarondo, UR, Rwamagana, UR-Nyagatare, UR-Huye, UR-Nyarugenge, UR-Remera and Nyakabanda.