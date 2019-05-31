Malawi: Police Spray Teargas to Protesting Teachers

Malawi Police on Wednesday evening sprayed teargas to protesting teachers in Chikwawa who are demanding their allowances for the election related jobs.

Teargas sprayed on protestors

Chikwawa police officer-in-charge Davie Chingwalu said the police used the teargas to disperse the rioting teachers because they had blocked a road.

"They blocked the Chapananga road with stones and branches of trees, this is why we dispersed them," said Chingwalu.

Eye witnesses said it was interesting to see grown up teachers running like children as the police sprayed them with the teargas.

Chikwawa district elections officer Maria Mchawa said the teachers would get their allowances soon.

"The paying clerks are moving from one zone to another. They are already here in Chikhwawa so I do not see the merit of the protests," said Mchawa.

She asked the teachers to be patient and calm.

Some opposition politicians are blaming the teachers who were hired to conduct the May 21 highly contentious elections for the mess in the poll results.