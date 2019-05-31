Tanzanian Citizen Allegedly Recruiting Insurgents

Maputo — The Mozambican police are on the trail of a Tanzanian citizen, named Amisse Bacar, who is supposedly recruiting young Mozambicans into the islamist insurgency in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, according to a report on Radio Mozambique.

Speaking in Mecula district, in the neighbouring province of Niassa, the General Commander of the Mozambican police force, Bernadino Rafael, claimed that Bacar was involving in recruiting youths in Mecula to join the insurgency.

"The defence and security forces are looking for Amisse Bakar", said Rafael. "I don't know where he is, but we're looking for him. He's a Tanzanian, and he's one of those who recruit our young people to enter the world of crime. We have to be very vigilant here in Mecula".

This follows accusations by Rafael last Saturday that the insurgency is being funded by proceeds from the smuggling of rubies and other precious stones. Illegal miners, whom the police have tried to drive out of the Namanhumbir area of Montepuez district, where the largest known deposit of rubies in the world is located, are said to have taken revenge by running the insurgency.

This does not seem compatible with earlier claims that a South African businessman named Andre Hanekom, who died in Mozambican police custody, was paying the insurgents.

Meanwhile another attack has been reported in Macomia, one of the Cabo Delgado districts worst hit by terrorism. According to Thursday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique", a pick-up truck carrying people and goods was ambushed on the road from the Quiterajo administrative post to Macomia town. Details of the attack, including whether anybody was killed or injured, are not yet available.

The vehicle attacked belongs to Bacar Faque, who is currently under arrest, facing charges that he is a member of the insurgent group. While Faque has been in detention, the truck has been operated by his brother.

"Carta de Mocambique" also reports that, since last week, a military escort is accompanying vehicles on two routes in Macomia district.