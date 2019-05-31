Zimbabwe: All Set for Hero Dabengwa Send Off

BULAWAYO residents have been urged to give national hero Dr Dumiso Dabengwa a befitting send-off by turning up in their numbers for a memorial service to be held in his honour at White City Stadium today ahead of his burial in Ntabazinduna tomorrow.

The service is expected to start at 9am. Government has provided 11 buses to ferry residents who intend to attend the memorial service.

Dr Dabengwa died last Thursday in Nairobi, Kenya en-route to Zimbabwe from India where he had been taken for medical treatment.

He was 79.

He died following a liver-related illness that started last year in November.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs for Bulawayo Judith Ncube yesterday said all solidarity messages will be delivered today at White City Stadium as tomorrow's burial proceedings will be confined to a State programme.

"Tomorrow's memorial service will be mainly controlled by the family. It's a memorial service that we expect to be very big considering Dr Dabengwa's stature. Those wishing to deliver solidarity messages are expected to speak tomorrow.

"However, on Saturday, it will be a burial service and we all know that in the burial of a national hero, it is a closed programme where only the family speaks before the President delivers his speech," said Minister Ncube.