Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Signs Executive Orders On Sanitation, Traffic, to Fix Lagos Bad Roads

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared a state of emergency on environment, sanitation and traffic management by signing two executive orders on those sectors yesterday.

He said this was necessitated by the need to restore stability and accountability to enable all citizens become active stakeholders in bringing about necessary changes.

Signing the Executive Order titled: Enforcement of Law and Order in Respect of Traffic and Sanitation Matters, he said his government would have zero tolerance for environmental abuse, including illegal and indiscriminate dumping of refuse, construction on drainage points and obstructions.

He also ordered the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officials to effectively carry out their functions by ensuring strict enforcement and compliance with traffic rules and regulations, while LASTMA officials will immediately begin work on a shift basis to ensure traffic management gets to 11 pm daily.

"On its part, Lagos State Public Works Corporation will immediately commence identification and repair of all bad roads in the state," he said.

Earlier, Sanwo-Olu said his administration would take transportation and traffic issues seriously, adding that was the reason bad roads would be quickly fixed.

Sanwo-Olu, who earlier promised to tackle the Apapa traffic gridlock in the first 60 days of his administration, stated this while assessing the traffic situation in the area.He also announced the appointment of Folashade Sherifat Jaji, a former Lagos Head of Service (HOS), as Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Meanwhile, the African Union Economic, Socio-Cultural Council (AU-ECOSOCC), Nigeria chapter has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, urging them to pay more attention to security, economy and human capital development.

It congratulated Nigeria on reaching 20 years of uninterrupted democracy, saying it would serve as a motivation for other African countries to protect their democracies.The Council in a message signed by Nigeria representatives, Dr. Tunji Asaolu and Oba Olasunkanmi John in Abuja, said Buhari's second term affords the administration the privilege of building on the successes of his first term, while correcting its shortfalls.