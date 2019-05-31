Rwanda: Umurenge Kagame Cup - Gihango Sector Eye Final Berth

The women's football team of Gihango Sector, in Rutsiro District, will be looking to see off Kivumu Sector, also from Rutsiro, for a ticket to the final when the two sides face off in their return-leg clash on Friday.

The reverse encounter of their semi-final tie ended 0-0 on Wednesday.

In another second-leg game, Nyakabanda Sector, of Nyarugenge District, take on Nyamabuye, from Muhanga District, seeking to hold on to their 1-0 advantage from Wednesday's first-leg.

In men's category, Gihango Sector and Masaka, of Kucukiro District go into the deciding fixtures with one leg in the final already having won their first-leg clashes with identical 4-1 victories over Mamba Sector (Gisagara District) and Nyarugenge Sector (Nyarugenge District), respectively.

Finals of the 2019 Umurenge Kagame Cup will be played on June 9 at Huye Stadium.

Friday

Semi-finals (second-leg)

Men

Mamba vs Gihango 10am

Nyarugenge vs Masaka 11am

Women

Nyakabanda vs Nyamabuye 10am

Kivumu vs Gihombo 11am