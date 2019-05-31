Kenya: Players Undergo Medical Examination Ahead of Trip

Select Harambee Stars players on Wednesday underwent medical examinations in readiness for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Photos shared by Football Kenya Federation's social media pages showed reserve goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo, assistant captain Musa Mohammed, Gor Mahia defender Philemon Otieno and left winder Clifton Miheso being examined by medical experts.

"I cannot share with you any information on that (what was being examined) but it's necessary for our own and the players' welfare to know their mental condition. It is also a requirement by the tournament organisers (Confederation of African Football (CAF)," said FKF media officer Barry Otieno.

In what has been a busy week, Harambee Stars also held a training session in the afternoon as preparations for the continental showpiece in Egypt hit top gear.

A total of 27 players - including those selected to compete in the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers were in attendance.

Kariobangi Sharks forward Sydney Lokale was also in attendance, following a week long trials at top Sweden club Malmo.

In what has been a busy week, Stars also paid a courtesy call to French Ambassador to Kenya Aline Kuster Menager on Monday.

The team is scheduled to depart for Paris for a three-week training session where it has been booked at the French Rugby Federation, Marcoussis Cedex.