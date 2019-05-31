Rwanda Looks to Tap Into Asia Pacific Tourism Market

As part of efforts to tap into the Asia Pacific market, the Rwanda Development Board, together with the High Commission of Rwanda in Singapore, are showcasing Rwanda's tourism potential at the 2019 International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) in Singapore.

Local exhibitors at the three-day event include the country's leading tour and travel companies such as Thousand Hills Africa, Radisson Blu Kigali, Akagera Aviation.

Others are Africa Journeys and Uber Luxe Safaris, which also participated as part of the Rwandan delegation.

The exhibitors managed to showcase various tourism products in the country, ranging from natural attractions such as the world famous mountain gorillas, to the 13 species of primates in Nyungwe National Park.

Others showcased include the over 700 species of birds, flora including the orchids to the unique cultural and heritage that makes it a desirable destination for any type of tourist.

According to Guillaume Kavaruganda, the High Commissioner of Rwanda to Singapore, Asia Pacific region is steadily becoming an important source of visitors to Rwanda.

He cited the example of the number of Singaporean visitors to Rwanda that has grown at an average of 18 per cent in the last four years, according to a statement from the High Commission.

"ILTM Asia-Pacific offers a great opportunity to reach the emerging group of tourists in the Asia-Pacific region, over 300 business to business meetings were hosted at the Rwandan stand during the three day event," Yves Ngenzi, who represented RDB, at the exhibition said.