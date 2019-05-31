South Africa: Diplomats Hail Naledi Pandor's New International Relations Job

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa's surprise appointment of Naledi Pandor as Minister of International Relations was greeted positively by the diplomatic community and departmental officials. At the same time, there was fierce speculation over why Lindiwe Sisulu was replaced after only a year in office.

There was a brief moment of confusion on Wednesday night as President Cyril Ramaphosa -- who looked slightly tired and out of it -- read out the names of his new, reduced Cabinet.

The International Relations portfolio was on the list right after the Human Settlements portfolio, which former International Relations minister Lindiwe Sisulu will now occupy for the third time. She was in that portfolio before being promoted to International Relations in February 2018.

By a possible Freudian slip, Ramaphosa skipped announcing Naledi Pandor as International Relations Minister, but he did name her deputies, Alvin Botes and Candith Mashego-Dlamini. Right at the end of his announcements his spokesperson, Khusela Diko, pointed out the error.

Sisulu's removal came as no big surprise. Daily Maverick recently reported that there were disagreements between Sisulu and Ramaphosa on diplomatic issues, such as the downgrading of the South African embassy in Israel (an ANC conference resolution) and the handling of the...