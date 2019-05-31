Mozambique: Maverick Mapper - Maputo's No Maybe, It's a Must-See

analysis

If you haven't yet been to Maputo, Mozambique's capital, here's why you should give it serious thought.

It's not just that Maputo is one of Africa's most attractive cities, with its wide tree-lined avenues and old buildings, which - although somewhat neglected - add undeniable charm.

Maputo's distinctive appeal lies in the fusion of Portuguese influences, evident not only in the architecture, but also in the language and cuisine, with an enticingly laid-back coastal lifestyle.

This is a city where relaxation comes as naturally as the balmy weather, giving visitors a real chance to unwind.

When you are lounging on one of Maputo's long sandy beaches lapped by the warm Indian Ocean, strolling around the colourful markets, being captivated by the beat of traditional music or savouring delectable seafood, you will wonder why you waited so long.

Ranging from total relaxation to more energetic pursuits, there is a feast of things to see and do. Here are a few of our picks:

Pancho Guedes tour - experience Maputo's modernism

Architecture enthusiast? Or are multiple creative surprises your thing? This two-hour walking tour is for you. The famous Portuguese modernist architect, Pancho Guedes, certainly made his mark on the Maputo cityscape...