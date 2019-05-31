South Africa: Buffalo City Metro Residents Demand Removal of Ward Councillor

Nokuphumla Gamnca was suspended in March pending an investigation into corruption allegations

Residents from Ward 20 in Buffalo City Metro, Eastern Cape brought the area to a standstill on Thursday. The group of about 80 protesters demanded that ousted ward councilor Nokuphumla Gamnca be prevented from working in the community.

Gamnca, an ANC councillor, was suspended in March pending an investigation into allegations of corruption and unlawful behaviour. He was replaced by former BCM engineering head Ncedo Kumbaca.

Last week Tuesday, residents burnt tyres in front of Gamnca's offices, demanding that she leave. They claim that Gamnca is refusing to hand over the reigns to Kumbaca despite her suspension.

ANC spokesperson Lulama Ngcukaitobi said Gamnca's disciplinary hearings were ongoing.

On Wednesday, residents also disrupted the City's budget announcement by Mayor Xola Pakati also calling for Gamnca's removal. Residents are now standing guard at the ward councillor's office to prevent Gamnca from entering.

Attempts to contact Gamnca for comment were unsuccessful on Thursday.