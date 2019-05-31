South Africa: Couple Among 3 People Shot Dead in PE

Three people, including a couple, were shot and killed separately on Wednesday night in Motherwell and New Brighton, Eastern Cape.

"In the first incident, Vuyolethu Xana, 39, was shot numerous times along Makwela Street in New Brighton by unknown suspects. This followed minutes after he had left his home. He was shot and killed a few houses away from his home. The motive for the murder is unknown.

"In the second incident, shots were heard at about 19:50 by residents along Magqabi Street in Shukushukuma, Motherwell. Upon combing the area, two bodies of a male and female persons were found lying next to their bed in a flatlet in Magqabi Street," police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said.

Beetge said the male victim was identified as Sizwe Sithole, 31. The female victim had not been identified yet.

Sithole had been shot in his head many times, while the woman was shot in her lower body.

The motives for the murders are unknown, as no valuable items were taken, said Beetge.

Motherwell cluster commander Major General Dawie Rabie strongly condemned the killings.

"The SAPS investigation teams are working round the clock to solve these hit style murders, which all have different possible motives.

"However, our communities needs to commit themselves in giving information to police of the culprits responsible for these murders, as well as identify where their firearms are being kept. We need to get these illegal firearms off our streets to prevent these shootings and murders and also other crimes such as armed robberies from taking place," said Rabie.

Source: <b>News24</b>