South Africa: ANC Accepts DA's Offer of Scopa Chair in Western Cape Legislature

The ANC in the Western Cape has accepted the DA's offer to take up the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) chair position in the provincial legislature.

Leader of the opposition in the province, Cameron Dugmore, said: "'The ANC has accepted that invitation. We will be taking up that position and we will, after the necessary process, make an announcement as to who that particular individual will be to take up that absolutely critical role as the chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts."

Scopa plays an important watchdog role in any legislature. Its main job is to ensure public funds are spent on what they are meant for and for bringing those officials who fail to do so, to account.

News24 previously reported that the DA had taken the unusual step of offering the position to the ANC.

The DA chief whip in the legislature, Mireille Wenger, confirmed in a statement on Tuesday the DA caucus in the legislature had come to that decision.

"In the interests of transparency, accountability, cooperative governance, and good democratic practice, the DA will offer this vital position on the Public Accounts Committee to the ANC."

"Should the ANC accept, I trust that the party will work justly, fairly, and impartially to uphold the integrity of this crucial committee in the Western Cape Provincial Parliament in order to ensure transparent governance and accountability in our province," Wenger said at the time.

Dugmore, addressing the media outside the the Western Cape provincial parliament in Cape Town, confirmed the party had formally accepted the offer after announcing the team to fil the opposition benches.

"We have proposed an approach to opposition. We will do everything in our power to be a united opposition, to be effective, to be hard working, to be responsive but also to be a constructive opposition," said Dugmore.

The announcement of the ANC's team comes a week after newly-elected Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, announced his provincial cabinet.

Former MP David Maynier is the province's new Finance MEC, with the ANC's Nomi Nkondlo his counterpart.

Albert Fritz is Community Safety MEC - a portfolio previously occupied by current Cape Town mayor Dan Plato. Mesuli Kama is the ANC's representative.

Debbie SchÃ¤fer returns in the education portfolio, with Khalid Sayed for the ANC.

Bonginkosi Madikizela has been named Transport and Public Works MEC and he will be shadowed by Lulama Mvimbi.

Nomafrench Mbombo returns as Health MEC and she is shadowed by Rachel Windvogel.

Ivan Meyer is the Agriculture MEC, shadowed by Pat Marran.

Former speaker of the Legislature Sharna Fernandez will head up the social development portfolio and will be shadowed by Gladys Bakubaku-Vos.

Tertius Simmers is the new Human Settlements MEC and he is shadowed by Andile Lili.

Anroux Marais takes up the Cultural Affairs and Sport portfolio, shadowed by Ayanda Bans.

Anton Bredell returns as Local Government MEC and he is shadowed by Danville Smith.

Source: <b>News24</b>