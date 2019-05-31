South Africa: Harmony Mine Engineering Staffer Killed in Accident

A Harmony Gold employee was killed in an accident at the company's Phakisa operation in Odendaalsrus, Free State, the company said on Thursday.

"We are extremely saddened by the fatality at one of our operations. Harmony management expresses their condolences to the deceased employee's family, friends and colleagues," said Peter Steenkamp, Harmony CEO.

Spokesperson Sihle Maake said the employee, whose name was not released yet, died in an incident at the Nyala hoisting shaft on Wednesday night.

The employee was part of the electrical engineering team.

She told News24 that an investigation into the incident is underway, but confirmed that it was not related to blasting or drilling or a rock fall.

It is understood to have been related to an issue more specific to maintenance and electrical engineering.

This follows two recent fatalities at two of the company's other sites.

On May 7, an employee was killed in a mining-related accident at the company's Bambanani mine also in the Free State.

On April 30, an employee was killed during a fall of ground at its Doornkop operations, west of Johannesburg in Gauteng.

Source: <b>News24</b>