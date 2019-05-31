South Africa: Seven Nabbed Over Viljoenskroon Pre-Election Violence

Seven people have been arrested in connection with setting a community hall and clinic on fire in pre-election violence in Viljoenskroon, Free State police said on Thursday.

The hall was supposed to have been used as a voting station.

Spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said that on Monday, four people suspected of having taken part in the attacks were seen at the court appearance of three others on another matter.

This was at the Viljoenskroon Magistrate's Court and the other matter was related to charges of alleged public violence for a previous protest in the area.

Detective sergeants Khoe Phiri and Masehle Matla arrested them.

"The four suspects will appear on May 31 and these seven suspects will all re-appear on Monday, June 3, for a bail application," said Thakeng.

Kroonstad cluster commander, Brigadier Mapuleng Mbeloane, said: "We regard these arrests as a breakthrough and I would like to applaud the members of the executive structure unit for their thorough investigation which led to these arrests.

"This will send a clear cut message that crime does not pay."

