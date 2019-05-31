South Africa: I Have No Hard Feelings Toward Ramaphosa - Maine On Not Making It to Cabinet

Outgoing ANC Youth League president Collen Maine, overlooked for the newly appointed cabinet, says he harbours no hard feelings toward President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Maine who was sworn into Parliament during its first sitting on May 22, said the ANC Youth League won a much bigger battle to have more than 20 percent representation in Ramaphosa's executive.

He considers this an achievement for the youth league, forming a part of his legacy as the young lions' president.

"For the first time we are seeing young people being given serious responsibilities precisely because of the youth league congress that said we need a 20% representation, (and) we received more than that."

During his cabinet announcement on Wednesday, Ramaphosa said the significant inclusion of young people was part of a generational transition and creating a pipeline of leaders to take the country further.

Former Youth League secretary general Njabulo Nzuza, who had a falling out with Maine in his later years of his presidency, was appointed as deputy minister of Home Affairs.

Maine, who was touted to take a role in Ramaphosa's executive, said he "respected the choice of the president".

"We must disassociate ourselves with this notion that a [youth league] president is automatically in Cabinet. I have no hard feelings that he has not chosen me. It's not about personal ambition, it's about collectiveness and decision making of the organisation. Because of the oath I took, I respect the choice of the president."

Ramaphosa revealed a number of Cabinet seats would be trimmed down. He said it was critical that the structure and size of the State be optimally suited to meet the needs of the people.

"To promote greater coherence, better coordination and improved efficiency, we have combined a number of portfolios, thereby reducing the number of ministers from 36 to 28," Ramaphosa said during the Cabinet announcement.

Ministers and deputy ministers were sworn into their respective roles on Thursday at the presidential guesthouse near the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Source: News24