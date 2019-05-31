Tanzania: Afcon - Tanzania Won't Be Pushovers - Amuneke

Head Coach of the Taifa Stars of Tanzania, Emmanuel Amuneke has said his team won't be pushovers at the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt but would make a positive impact.

Having already become a national hero in the East African nation, the 1994 AFCON winner said that they now want to build a strong team despite being drawn in a very difficult group.

"For now we are preparing hard for the competition and I believe we will present a decent team that can stand against some of the continent's best," Amuneke said.

Despite being grouped in a tough group alongside Senegal, Kenya, and Algeria, the former African Footballer of the Year note that his lads will take the matches one at a time and are not under any pressure going into the competition.

Amuneke will be boosted by the form of captain and sensational goal scorer Mbwana Samatta who netted 33 goals in all competitions for Genk as they hope to make a huge impact on their first return to the competition in 39 years.

Currently camped in Egypt, Tanzania will face host nation Egypt on the 13th of June in a friendly match before their first Group C opener against Senegal ten days later.