Nigeria: Tiwa Savage, Tonto Dikeh Got Balls in New Amstel Malta Campaign

The official malt drink of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) and supporter of the Nigerian Super Falcons, Amstel Malta recently launched a daring campaign themed "We've Got Balls" to celebrate and highlight the strength, fortitude and bravery of the Nigerian woman who against all odds, thrives and wins.

Directed by award-winning female director Kemi Adetiba and leading contemporary Nigerian photographer, Yetunde Ayeni-Babaeko, the campaign parades a historic all-female cast and crew with Nollywood, music and entertainment stars like Tiwa Savage, Dakore Egbuson- Akande, Tonto Dikeh, Ihuoma Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman and Cynthia Nwadiora (Cee C). The campaign also features Super Falcon players; Asisat Oshoala, Onome Ebi, Rita Chikwelu, Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene and Tochukwu Oluehi.

The campaign was also in commemoration of the feat of the female national team in qualifying for the eighth FIFA Women's World Cup taking place in France from June 7 to July 7. The Super Falcons have earned this reward by winning nine African championships and will be competing in the earth's greatest sporting spectacle for women.

"The Super Falcons have overtime proven the power of women and we at Amstel Malta are endearing Nigerians to join us as we cheer them on to gold at the World Cup. We are proud to be associated with The Super Falcons and the winning spirit that has pushed them into becoming trailblazers for women's football in Africa and global football," Portfolio Manager, Non-Alcoholic Brands, Ngozi Nkwoji, said at the special event to unveil the campaign.

"We believe that it is important to celebrate women in our society who take on outstanding feats and come out on top. By lifting the veil on the power of women It shows the rest of the country, the continent and indeed the world what Nigerian women are capable of and these women who have proved themselves to be the best in Africa, epitomise that," she concluded.

Yetunde Babaeko Unravels Untold Tales of Albinism in New Exhibition

Ace photographer Yetunde Babaeko explores the world of albinism in an ongoing exhibition by SMO Contemporary Art.

Titled 'White Ebony', the exhibition showcases 20 thought-provoking photographs by the social activist photographer which captures the complexity of life that Persons with Albinism (PWAs) face daily.

Through her delicate lens, Babaeko challenges preconceived notions on albinism with powerful images which reflect a renaissance beauty through sensitive lighting, composition, and layered stylistic interpretations. It takes the viewer on an emotional journey that is filled with nuance as well as controversial in its stark positioning and challenging suggestions.

Each work reflects both internal struggles while working through layers of identity and self-actualisation, and points to the urgent need to stop the stigmatisation of persons with albinism.

For this exhibition, the photographer worked closely with members of The Albino Foundation in Lagos, and after in-depth interviews and insightful group discussions, began interpreting their reality through photographs which explore both the alienation and struggles experienced by persons with albinism, as well as celebrates their lives and achievements.

"As in her previous exhibitions, which have tackled issues such as the challenges survivors of breast cancer face, or photographing dancers performing within slums to highlight the needs of populations living in shantytowns, Babaeko's amazing artistry is heightened by her commitment to social change and supporting marginalised communities," said Sandra Mbanefo Obiago, the exhibition curator and expert in development communications, who has worked on three previous shows with the photographer.

"It's easy to create a striking image of a person with albinism because of how unique they are. But these models were not just put in front of my camera for me to photograph them. I was able to really connect with them through long conversations about their daily struggles, sharing with me what their life is like and all this knowledge translated into this new body of work," explained Babaeko while presenting White Ebony. "My work is not there to make you feel good, its purpose is to trigger you to think and expand your knowledge".

White Ebony opened on May 25 at Temple Muse till July 19 to support the recognition and protection of persons with albinism in commemoration of the International Albinism Awareness Day, which comes up on June 13 every year. A portion of the income from sales will go towards supporting people with albinism.