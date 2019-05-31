Tunisia: INLUCC Calls On Public Structures Not to Fund Associations That Have Not Embraced Transparency System

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Anti-Corruption Authority (INLUCC) called on the public structures not to fund the associations that have neither embraced the transparency system nor referred the nominal list of their managers subject to the asset declaration.

The INLUCC urges in a press release Thursday, the public structures, ministerial departments, local collectivities, institutions and local and foreign financing structures to require from their managers the receipt of the asset declaration, with a view to consolidating the foundations of transparency and consecrate the principles of integrity and accountability as part of efforts to combat illegal enrichment and protect the public funds.

The authority affirms that only 1,685 associations (out of 17,697) submitted the list of their managers.

The absolute majority of associations do not have the regulation in force which obliges the members to hand over the list of their managers to the authority to create its own database 46/2018.