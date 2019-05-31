Sudan: Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan Heads to Saudi Arabia to Partake in Arab and Islamic Summits

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Transitional Military Council(TMC), Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan left Thursday to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia heading Sudan delegation taking part in the Arab and Islamic Summits.

Sudan's participation came as response to an invitation of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques. King Salman bin Abdulaziz to attend the two Summits to be held Holy Mecca from 30-31 of current May.

The TMC Chairman will hold a series of meetings with leaders of a number of Arab and Islamic countries on the sidelines of the two summits.

Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan was seen off at Khartoum airport by his deputy, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo and member of the military council, Lt.x Gen.(pilot) Salahuddin Abdul-Khaliq.